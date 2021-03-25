Marine Vet Marks Vegas-area School Districts Reopening with Free T-shirts

HENDERSON, Nev., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of children returning to in-person learning in the Henderson and greater Las Vegas area school districts, US Marine Infantry veteran Bryan Lawe and his wife, Amy, are giving away 25 t-shirts to each school to hand out to students.

The Lawes own and operate Aim High Apparel in Henderson. The giveaway t-shirts are Gildan pre-shrunk high-quality cotton, single color, and come with no strings attached.

"No one has to buy anything," Bryan Lawe said. "It is just in celebration of kids going back to school. "Our children got us involved in the things schools are doing; we stayed involved to do whatever we can to help them succeed and be excited about school. We thought, okay, we can help them celebrate."

Districts can put school logos "or whatever they want" on the shirts if they desire.

Like many, the Lawes understand the tremendous difficulty that 2020 brought. Just weeks before the COVID pandemic broke out and sent the US into lockdown, the couple had expanded their existing business, Aim High Marketing which prints marketing and other materials, to include designing, creating, and producing custom branded apparel and a showroom for customers to peruse, touch, and feel what they want to buy, not just look at a catalog.

Hardship is not new to Bryan who served in Desert Storm and Somalia. Rather than throw in the towel and revert to maintaining what they had already established, the Lawes used the down time to train employees on the machines and gear up for when life returned to "normal" when Aim High Apparel could properly launch. The Lawes also used the time to set the place up with racks and dressing rooms.

Aim High Apparel is back open and business is rocking, located at 2525 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Ste. 150, Henderson. For more information about the t-shirt giveaway or the business, visit www.AimHighApparelNV.com , call 702-888-1986, or email [email protected]

