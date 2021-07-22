MarinOne Delivers Performance Across Advertising Channels

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced that it has published three new customer case studies highlighting the benefits of using MarinOne across multiple marketing channels.

Digital marketers are looking for the best performance from their marketing investment and the advanced bidding at the heart of delivering results. The MarinOne bidding algorithm can be used across channels, including the latest additions like Instacart, LinkedIn and Apple Search Ads.

"MarinOne enables brands to connect more effectively with customers," said Chris Lien, Marin's Chairman and CEO. "As the big platforms get increasingly siloed, advertisers can no longer rely on publisher tools alone. They need a platform like MarinOne to help integrate their efforts for the best results."

Paddy Power Betfair, one of the most popular betting brands in the UK and Ireland, was looking to improve the efficiency of their Apple Search Ads campaigns and reduce the time they were spending each week bidding manually.

"We tested MarinOne Bidding on Apple Search Ads and our CPAs came down by 30%." Noted Anthony Elders, Head of Search, Paddy Power Betfair. "Our CPCs became more manageable and we were able to free up budget to re-invest in additional growth opportunities. We're thrilled with the results, and we plan to keep using MarinOne Bidding on other lines of business in the future."

Blast Analytics, an Analytics consulting firm, relies heavily on digital marketing to find new customers. They were promoting their services via LinkedIn marketing services and turned to MarinOne to increase the ROI of their investment, resulting in a 23% increase in conversion rate.

"Marin continues to innovate and improve its technology to drive better performance for our clients," said Brian Lange, Senior Marketing Manager at Blast Analytics. "The MarinOne solution has saved us time reporting on our LinkedIn campaigns and also provided a significant performance uplift leveraging its bidding technology."

Storable, a technology provider for the $38-billion self-storage industry, was looking for a different third-party solution to manage their bidding, but wanted to find a tool that better incorporated their customer lifetime value data, optimizing against multiple inputs. The Marin professional services team connected their move in rate data with customer net present value. This full funnel solution outperformed the competition.

"I am truly grateful for the solution Marin built for us," said Laura Kleiner, Sr. Director, Demand at Storable. "I'm happy to say that Storable is a Marin customer, and I hope we'll remain one for years to come."

