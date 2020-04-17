Mario Ignacio Zunzunegui's New Book "Just the Way It Was" Is An Evoking Memoir Filled With Heartwarming Moments That Define A Purposeful Life

"It is a tale of many joys, laughs, and even laughter, as well as tears that sometimes came to be shed.

"It is a small present without any monetary or significant value of any commercial interest.

"Nevertheless, it is very exclusive because only the author can make this gift because within the gift, there are many experiences and anecdotes of a lifetime that only he is aware of.

"It is a gift that may one day be useful to dad or mom when their son or daughter asks you to tell a story.

Well, finally in decades to come, this dusty and forgotten old gift might have served for something useful."

Published by Page Publishing, Mario Ignacio Zunzunegui's profound tale graces readers with realizations on human thoughts and emotions that paint a panorama of life's quaintness.

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Just the Way It Was" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

