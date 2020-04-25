Mario Lopez Hosts Virtual Dance Lesson for Senior Living Residents

Lincoln Meadows Senior Living community has many residents that are very fond of the arts and dancing, but they have never had a celebrity host a dance lesson. When Mario Lopez reached out offering to teach them a new routine through Zoom video, they didn't hesitate to take him up on his offer. Using video conference technology, Mario and his two children were able to connect with the residents and get them dancing with a simple and fun routine. Mario's daughter, Gia, led the class calling out "5, 6, 7, 8" just as if they were in a dance studio. They practiced a few times and then did a final round together with music incorporated.

"The residents at Lincoln Meadows Senior Living had the best time learning a TikTok dance with Mario Lopez and his family. This genuine act of kindness from his family to ours was so appreciated. It brought laughter, movement, and love to our residents during an otherwise challenging time. Thank you Mario, Gia, and Nico," shares Caitlin Shepherd, senior director of entertainment and programming.

A full video of the dance lesson was released by Access Hollywood on Wed., April 22 and can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-6h8QTPJPc.

About Spectrum Retirement Communities

Lincoln Meadows Senior Living is owned and operated by Spectrum Retirement Communities.

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a leading developer, owner and operator of Retirement/Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the U.S. offering apartment living in highly desirable communities with state-of-the-art amenities, top-notch activities and programs, and best-in-class hospitality to support the lifestyle that seniors desire. For more information, visit www.SpectrumRetirement.com.

SOURCE Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC

Related Links

https://www.spectrumretirement.com/

