Marisa Sontag Joins Pettanicals as Brand Manager

LOUISVILLE, KY, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Hemp Technology Inc. ("HempTech" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: CPOW) is pleased to announce the hiring of Marisa Sontag as Brand Manager for Pettanicals Pet Treats Inc.

Ms. Sontag will be responsible for maximizing sales of Pettanicals branded products internationally. She will assist in the development of the Company's innovative scientifically formulated hemp-derived pet supplements. Her skills include developing a product from concept to market which will be instrumental in formulating the Company's product lines. Research and development are on-going as the Company is formulating CBD-infused products in response to market demand. Her role will include increasing Pettanicals' global market penetration in the pet performance industry. Pettanicals recently announced it has signed a definitive sale agreement, under which it will become a subsidiary of Hemp Technology Inc., an emerging leader in the hemp-derived cannabidiol CBD market.

"We welcome Marisa's contributions as we introduce Pettanicals' cannabidiol (CBD) infused nutritional pet health supplements to the international market," stated Michael Shenher, CEO, Hemp Technologies Inc.

Prior to joining Pettanicals Ms. Sontag was a business development associate and marketing manager with an industrial manufacturer. She was responsible for new product development, marketing management, implementing quality control systems, and improving operational efficiencies. She has experience in lead generation which will serve Pettanicals' existing client base and increase the Pettanicals' wholesale distribution network.

"We are excited to have Ms. Sontag assume the position of Brand Manager at this pivotal time in Pettanicals' evolution. Marisa's role with Pettanicals is to facilitate the growth and development of our product lines. Her record of success in product development and marketing will build on the global expansion of our performance line of hemp-infused, and CBD pet wellness products," said Chad Costa, CEO.

Chad Costa

President

Hemp Technology Inc.

About Marisa Sontag, Brand Manager

Ms. Sontag is an experienced business professional with expertise in product development, marketing, manufacturing, sales and operations. She holds an MBA in Business Administration and Management from Thompson Rivers University.

About Hemp Technology Inc.

Hemp Technology Inc. (OTC PINK: CPOW) is striving to become the largest vertically integrated producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp-derived high-value phytocannabinoids in the world. The Company is a B2B, bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp-derived CBD isolate established to serve the rapidly growing global market. HempTech has the executive expertise, and product research and development capabilities to expand its hemp-derived CBD product lines on a global scale.

About Pettanicals Pet Treats Inc.

Pettanicals was founded in 2016, in response to market demand for high-quality pet health supplements. Since its inception the Company has established itself as a leader in the pet performance market. Pettanicals' product lines offer 100% natural scientifically formulated products, specifically tailored to a pet's individual needs.

Pettanicals provides pet supplements to provide support to animals with a variety of health conditions, including: Pettanicals Daily, Pettanicals Calm and Pettanicals Hip and Joint. The formulation technology used to create these innovative products aids in easy absorption, providing fast acting results for pets. Pettanicals is dedicated to providing quality natural products that promote the overall health of pets. The Company strives to provide pet owners with not only effective products, but informative and reliable information for the health of their pets. Pettanicals' proprietary formulas feature only the highest-grade natural ingredients available.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, such as section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including estimates of future sales, cash flows, business plans, the estimated amounts and timing of capital expenditures, the assumptions upon which estimates are based and related sensitivity analyses, and other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or statements about future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "2019E" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimated" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved). By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements, including those material risks discussed in the Company's Form 10, and in our Management's Discussion and Analysis. The material assumptions are disclosed in the Management's Discussion and Analysis. In addition, with respect to forward-looking information contained in this presentation, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: CBD and Hemp commodity pricing, manufacturing efficiency, future interest rates, currency exchange rates and future costs, and availability of financing. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent. Except as required by law, Hemp Technology Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Certain information contained herein has been prepared by third-party sources. To the extent such estimates constitute a "financial outlook" or "future oriented financial information" in this presentation, as defined by applicable securities legislation, such information has been approved by management of Hemp Technology Inc. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

SOURCE Hemp Technology Inc.