Marischa Gilla Appointed Commissioner of Maricopa County Superior Court

PHOENIX, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maricopa County Superior Court Presiding Judge Joseph C. Welty has appointed Attorney Marischa Gilla as a Commissioner of the Superior Court in Maricopa County.

Gilla, a former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney with the law firm of MayesTelles, will assume her new role in the Court's Criminal Department in May.

The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County is the state's largest court system, and the 4th largest trial court in the country. The Court has jurisdiction over all felony cases in Maricopa County.

About Marischa Gilla

An Arizona native, Gilla is a former felony prosecutor who served as a Deputy County Attorney and Bureau Chief with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

During her 13-year tenure, Gilla prosecuted cases ranging from low-level felonies to violent crimes, homicides, and death penalty cases. She was named Maricopa County Prosecutor of the Year in 2014, as well as Maricopa County Division II Attorney of the Year.

A graduate of Northern Arizona University and California Western School of Law in San Diego, Gilla has focused her professional career on the practice of criminal law. In addition to her time as a prosecutor, Gilla worked as a criminal defense lawyer for the Phoenix-based firm MayesTelles.

Maricopa County Superior Court's Criminal Department

As Commissioner for the Criminal Department, the largest department within the Maricopa County Superior Court system, Gilla will work in collaboration with other criminal justice agencies to ensure cases are resolved in a just and efficient manner, and that the rights of defendants, victims, and community are upheld and respected.

In addition, Gilla will help oversee case procedures in matters where the State has filed charges against a defendant, processes in many specialized courts anchored within the Criminal Department – including the Drug, DUI, Veterans, Initial Appearance and Early Disposition, and Comprehensive Mental Health Courts – and the Department's many innovative program and projects.

Gilla's insight as both a former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney will be an invaluable asset to the Court, and her professionalism and passion for the law and local communities will undoubtedly serve the Department well as it continues to adapt and evolve amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

