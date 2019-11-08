Marissa Collections has partnered with LA based celebrity jewelry designer, Anita Ko, for an exclusive jewelry experience during Art Basel Miami.

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naples designer fashion boutique pop's up at Kiki on the River for a 3-day event celebrating Anita Ko's fine jewelry. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Anita, discover her one-of-a-kind jewelry collection and find their unique personal style.

When: December 5th – 7th, 12:00p – 6:00p each day

Where: Kiki on the River, 450 NW N River Dr., Miami, FL 33128

About Marissa Collections

Marissa Collections has remained true to its original goals of helping clients develop their style through personalized service and curating the best selection of timeless designer pieces ranging from contemporary to high end. Marissa Collections began in 1975 as a storefront boutique offering a collection of hand-selected items including clothing, jewelry, accessories and shoes which Marissa personally styled for each individual. This distinct approach resonated with the small community on the Gulf of Mexico and has since attracted new clients from all over the world. The once small boutique has grown substantially since its early beginnings. Today, it is nestled in a 10,000 square foot location in the Third Street South shopping district of Olde Naples. The boutique has received accolades from popular fashion publications such as Harper's Bazaar "Style Leaders," Vogue's "Top 25 Warm Weather Shopping Destinations", Town and Country's "Highly Curated Guide to Jewelry," Women's Wear Daily and Elle.

About Anita Ko

Anita Ko crafts a variety of unique pieces that reflect opulence and timelessness. Designed for the modern woman, who is always on the go, Anita's collection allows her clients to develop their own style and express their individuality. Striking shapes and slender patterns make the Anita Ko jewelry collection sought after all over the world. Ear cuffs, diamond, and colored stone safety pins and elegant floating stone earrings are some of the signature pieces of the L.A. based designer. Anita Ko has an immense following and has been worn by celebrities such as Amber Valletta, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, Angelina Jolie, Naomi Watts, Amber Heard, Kate Upton, Victoria Beckham, Madonna, Johnny Depp, and Rihanna.

Marissa Collections

1167 Third Street South

Naples, Florida 34102

1.800.581.6641

