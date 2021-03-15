Maritere R. Bellas New Children's Book I Have A Secret/Tengo Un Secreto Offers Hope And Inspiration For Bilingual Families And Young Readers

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with National Reading Month, International Book Award author Maritere R. Bellas has released the first installment in a bilingual children's book series entitled "Yunito's Adventures" from 1010 Publishing. The first book in the series, I Have a Secret/Tengo un Secreto is now available in English and Spanish from Amazon, booklandia.co, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books in a Million, among others.

I Have a Secret/Tengo un Secreto tells the story of six-year-old Yunito confronting the challenges of bullying and cultural assimilation in a fun and engaging story for families, ultimately delivering an inclusive and inspiring message on the love of language and the value of friendship.

Maritere's story offers a valuable tool for families raising bilingual children that may struggle with preserving their native language at home. Yunito is a powerful role model for kids who may experience the pain of feeling isolated from their peers because of their anxiety around speaking another language. Through Yunito's story, children learn that being bilingual is an incredible gift.

Maritere writes from personal experience as a parent who has raised two children speaking two languages and sharing three cultures. Her experience is a rich resource for bilingual, multilingual and multicultural parents and teachers.

Maritere R. Bellas combined her passion for writing and her devotion to motherhood to create a diverse platform of resources for parents looking to raise bilingual, multilingual and multicultural children. She is the author of four award winning parenting books: Raising Bilingual Children, Cómo Criar Niños Bilingues, published by Simon and Schuster in 2014, and Arroz con Pollo and Apple Pie: Raising Bicultural Children and Arroz con Pollo y Apple Pie: Cómo Criar Niños Biculturales , published in 2016. She previously wrote Lusito's Island/La Isla de Luisito. She has also worked as book translator and most recently, she teamed up with Callisto Media to translate its bilingual book 100 First Words for Todllers, which is now available online. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, she lives in Southern California, where she writes, plays tennis and enjoys cooking.

