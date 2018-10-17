Maritime Standard Awards Recognises Industry Achievements

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693182/The_Martime_Standard_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770564/Winners_The_Maritime_Standard_Awards.jpg )



The glittering, glamorous event, held once again under the patronage of His Highness, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, celebrates and rewards the achievements of leading companies and individuals active in maritime fields in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

The Maritime Standard Awards founder and managing director, Trevor Pereira, said: "It was a huge honour that His Highness was able to attend and show his support not just for the awards but the industry as a whole. Having such an esteemed leader in the ballroom gives a clear message that the significance of the maritime industry in the UAE, and the wider region, is fully acknowledged at the highest level."

In total 21 awards were presented to individuals and companies following the deliberations of the judging panel. Clive Woodbridge, editor of TMS and chairman of the judges, said, "Once again all the entries were of a very high standard and the evidence that this is a region where innovation and quality is valued was there for all to see. It was not an easy task deciding the winners of each category and anyone who was shortlisted demonstrated that they were worthy contenders."

In addition to the awards determined by the judging panel, there were a number of special awards presented by the TMS team for particularly impressive levels of performance. The Maritime Standard Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Professor Mustafa Amin Massad of the Jordan Academy for Maritime Studies; The Personality of the Year Award went to KOTC's Ali Shehab Ahmed; and the International Marine Personality of the Year was presented to Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, chairman of Intertanko. In addition, a special Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Captain Anoop Kumar Sharma for his work over 34 years in the industry.

Other awards selected by The Maritime Standard included H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, of the UAE Federal Transport Agency, who was the recipient of the Woman in Shipping award, and H.E. Eduardo Fonseca, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, who was named Young Person in Shipping. Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi secured the Excellence in Shipping Award and the winner of the Deal of the Year was International Maritime Industries of Saudi Arabia. Dubai Maritime City Authority was given the Best Practice Award and the Editor's Choice Award went to Oman Drydock Company.

Trevor Pereira added, "It was a tremendous night of celebration, and acknowledgement, which highlighted the fantastic achievements of both companies and individuals and demonstrated to a global audience the rapid progress that is being made in the region. The whole occasion was uplifting, and entertaining, and I am really proud of my team at TMS who delivered the biggest and best awards for the maritime sector in the region, one that this industry fully deserves."

Editor's note - The full list of winners is given below:

The Safety and Security Award Oman Ship Management Company S.A.O.C. The Environment Protection Award MAN Energy Solutions Middle East LLC The Green Shipping Award Monjasa The Technology/Innovations Award Marine Lubricants DMCC The Corporate Social Responsibility Award Ports Ltd. Shipyard/Ship Repair Facility of the Year Drydocks World Dubai The Maritime Education & Training Award Abu Dhabi Ports Energy, Oil and Gas Shipping Award Navigation Holding PJSC Transportation and Logistics Award GAC Group Marine Broker of the Year McQuilling Shipping Services DMCC Marine Insurer of the Year Islamic P & I Club Ship Manager of the Year Bahri Ship Management LTD DMCC Ship Agency of the Year DTA Ship Agency Tanker Operator of the Year Kuwait Oil Tanker Company Ship Owner/Operator of the Year ADNOC Logistics & Services Classification Society of the Year DNV GL Terminal Operator of the Year DP World, UAE Region Port of the Year Abu Dhabi Ports Shipping Company of the Year Bahri Best Practices Award Dubai Maritime City Authority Deal of the Year International Maritime Industries The Maritime Standard Editor's Choice Award Oman Drydock Company The Maritime Standard Personality of the Year Ali Shehab The Maritime Standard Woman in Shipping Award H.E. Eng. Hessa Bint Ahmed Al Malek The Maritime Standard Young Person in Shipping Award H.E. Eduardo Fonseca The Maritime Standard Outstanding Achievement Award Capt. Anoop Kumar Sharma The Maritime Standard Excellence Award Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi The Maritime Standard International Maritime Personality of the Year Award Dr. Nikolas Tsakos The Maritime Standard Lifetime Achievement Award Prof. Mustafa Amin Massad

Media Contact:

Ammaar Murtaza Moosa

ammaar@flagshipme.com

+971-55-245-4466



SOURCE The Maritime Standard Awards