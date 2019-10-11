Marizyme, Inc., Agrees to Distribute Somahlution's DuraGraft Products in South America and Mexico

DAVENPORT, Fla., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marizyme, Inc. ("Marizyme" or the "Company"), a publicly traded (OTC:MRZM) company focused on acquiring late-stage drug assets to develop for use in the acute care space, announced today that they have agreed to exclusively distribute Somahlution's DuraGraft® products in Mexico and South America. The agreement also gives Marizyme the exclusive right to manufacture those products in Chile where it has relationships to create manufacturing and distribution channels and extend them into the rest of South America.

Mr. Nicholas DeVito, Marizyme, CEO, commented, "We are excited to be working with Somahlution. Using our relationships in Chile we expect to finalize product approval throughout South America and begin distribution in 2020."

DuraGraft® is a one-time intraoperative vascular graft treatment used during vascular surgery to reduce the incidence of complications associated with graft failure and improving clinical outcomes by maintaining normal graft function. DuraGraft mitigates Ischemic Injury to maintain endothelial function and structure during the storage interval.

Mr. Satish Chandran, Somahlution, CEO, added, "We believe Marizyme will be an excellent partner for us. Our patented products have undergone extensive clinical trials in Europe and Canada and been approved for use throughout the EU and several other countries around the world."

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Surgery alone in the South American and Mexican markets represent a patient population well in excess of 300,000 applicable cases per year once approved for sale.

Dr. Hugo Morales Ballejo, MD, FACC believes, "Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is one of the most critical operations that needs very important care in each step. One of those important steps is the meticulous care of the vascular graft (VG), vein or artery grafts. It is imperative to avoid damage of the graft endothelium. A damaged endothelium precipitates VG disease leading to VG failure. DuraGraft addresses this need and was developed to prevent endothelial damage and ischemic injury thereby preventing VG disease and hence VG failure. Preserving the graft with DuraGraft also mitigates ischemia-reperfusion-myocardial injury that occurs when the coronary circulation is reestablished to a damaged graft and contributes to graft failure. DuraGraft use is supported by a significant body of preclinical and clinical evidence and is the only vascular graft preservation solution approved by a regulatory body."

About Marizyme, Inc.

Marizyme, Inc. is a development-stage company dedicated to the commercialization of therapies that address the urgent need relating to higher mortality and costs in the acute care space. Specifically, Marizyme will focus its efforts on developing treatments for disease caused by thrombus infections and pain/neurological conditions. For more information, visit www.marizyme.com.

About Somahlution, LLC.

Somahlution, LLC. is a privately held global biotechnology company that develops innovative products that address critical unmet medical needs in Ischemia Reperfusion Injury (IRI), using breakthrough technologies to advance human health. Somahlution's portfolio of products are designed to reduce the disease burden of and address unmet needs for bypass surgery and other vascular grafting surgeries, tissue and fat grafting, organ transplant and other surgical indications. For more information, visit www.somahlution.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. The Company has made every reasonable effort to ensure the information and assumptions on which these statements are based are current, reasonable and complete. However, a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the Company's operations, performance, business strategy and results and there can be no assurances that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from those indicated herein. Additional written and oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, including those risks set forth in the Company's risk factor disclosure in its Registration Statement on Form 10K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC File No. 000-53223), uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

