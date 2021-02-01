Marizyme, Inc. Strengthens Senior Management Team with Two Appointments: Roger Schaller EVP, Commercial Operations and Amy Chandler, EVP, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Management Systems

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marizyme, Inc. (OTCQB:MRZM), a publicly traded global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia-reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant, and other surgical indications, announced today that it has added two life science industry veterans to its senior management team. Roger Schaller has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP) of Commercial Operations, and Amy Chandler has been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP) for Regulatory Affairs and Quality Management Systems.

"Mr. Schaller's extensive experience overseeing commercial operations, business development and successful product development will be a tremendous asset to Marizyme as we focus on advancing commercial operations and revenue generation in the year ahead," said Dr. Neil J. Campbell, Marizyme's CEO, President and Board Member. "His expertise will be invaluable in building Marizyme's pipeline of therapies that addresses urgent needs related to higher mortality and costs in the acute care space."

During his 30-year+ career, Mr. Schaller has held global executive leadership roles for both large and entrepreneurial medical, life sciences, electronics and biotech companies. Most recently, Mr. Schaller was Vice President of Business Development at Promex Industries, a Silicon Valley company specializing in biotech microelectronics serving the medical device and genomic industries. Prior to joining Promex, he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Integrated Nano-Technologies, producing DNA point-of-care testing systems. Before that, he served as COO and Vice President of Business Development for Coyote Bioscience, developing life science and diagnostic products. Mr. Schaller previously held a succession of executive posts with biotech and medical diagnostic firms including Affymetrix/Thermo Fisher, RainDance Technologies and Cepheid, which is now a Danaher Company, where he was instrumental in establishing the initial sales and marketing team that lead to the company's success.

Mr. Schaller holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Medical Technology and Biology from Illinois State University with a minor in Chemistry.

"Ms. Chandler's promotion to the senior executive team at Marizyme is a reflection of her outstanding work in bringing the Somahlution acquisition into Marizyme," said Dr. Campbell. "Her extensive experience in leading and overseeing regulatory affairs, along with the quality management systems she instituted at Marizyme, will help the Company focus on advancing our operating and commercial efforts in the year ahead."

Ms. Chandler has more than 25 years' experience in the medical device, pharmaceutical and combination product industries, supporting CNS, cardiovascular, endovascular, consumer and wound care product development and manufacturing. She began her career at Johnson & Johnson where she held multiple positions of increasing responsibility within the Quality Assurance organization (QAU, QA, QC, QE, SQA). She has expertise in the development of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs organizations and systems throughout all stages of a product life cycle. In addition, she has created both U.S. and international strategies and submissions to secure key regulatory approvals and ensure quality and compliance. Ms. Chandler holds a B.S. degree in Chemistry from North Carolina State University, a M.S. degree in Textile Technology from the Institute of Textile Technology and is RAC (Global) certified.

About Marizyme, Inc.

Marizyme is an integrated life sciences company dedicated to the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies that minimize mortality and costs in the acute care space. The Company's flagship product, DuraGraft®, is an intra-operative vascular graft storage solution that inhibits endothelial damage and leads to improved clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with vein graft failure in bypass surgery. DuraGraft enhances coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgical outcomes by significantly reducing major adverse cardiac events such as repeat revascularization and myocardial infarction. DuraGraft is approved for use in the EU and several Asian countries but is not yet approved for use in the U.S. Marizyme is also focused on the development and marketing of products based on its clinically tested and previously patented protease-based therapeutic Krillase® platform. Krillase is not approved for use in the U.S. For more information about Marizyme, visit www.marizyme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to Marizyme's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. The Company has made every reasonable effort to ensure the information and assumptions on which these statements are based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the Company's operations, performance, business strategy and results and there can be no assurances that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from those indicated herein. Additional written and oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified using forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, including those risks set forth in the Company's risk factor disclosure in the reports that Marizyme files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC File No. 000-53223), uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

