Marjorie Anne Flory Celebrates 50 Years of Writing, Editing and Publishing

Known for her professionalism and versatility, Ms. Flory is an accomplished writer and editor celebrating five decades of dedication to her craft. Born in London, England, in 1930, she relocated to the United States with her family when she was just a child. Ms. Flory attributes her early interest in journalism, reading and writing to her father, Harry Russell Flory, who built a career as a journalist. Driven by a desire to follow in his footsteps, she attended Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in 1951. While completing postgraduate coursework at Columbia University, Ms. Flory briefly worked as a library assistant for French Embassy Cultural Services in New York.

In 1953, Ms. Flory began her official affiliation with Reader's Digest as a researcher for the publication. She maintained this role until 1960, when she was promoted to associate editor at the magazine's Pleasantville, New York, office. Following two decades of faithful service, Ms. Flory was recognized as a senior editor based in New York City in 1980. She served in this position until 1985, when she began building a lucrative career as a freelance writer and editor. Since then, Ms. Flory has been credited for her involvement in a variety of published works, including as a co-author of "Reel Life/Real Life," copy editor of "Made in Italy" and editor of "More Cooking with Pecans." In addition, she served as an editor of Fourth Write Press from 1993 to 2010.

Looking back on a career that has spanned more than half a century, Ms. Flory takes great pride in her many accomplishments. She attributes her success to her lifelong interest in editing and research, as well as her ability to learn in a quick and efficient manner. Ms. Flory has been featured in a wide range of honors publications, including Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World and Who's Who of American Women. Outside of her professional endeavors, Ms. Flory has enjoyed working as an interpreter with the New York Road Runners Club for 20 years. She is also a former volunteer tutor for children, a role she held between 1980 and 1985, as well as a former board member of the Smith College Club of New York City. She was most recently selected to receive the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

