Marjory Stoneman Douglas Alumnus, Ian Witlen, to Unveil Exhibit Entitled "Anguish in the Aftermath: Examining a Mass Shooting" at the Coral Springs Museum of Art

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally published photographer, and alumnus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Ian Witlen is debuting his powerful audio visual exhibition entitled, "Anguish in the Aftermath: Examining a Mass Shooting" on September 14, 2019 at the Coral Springs Museum of Art (2855A Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, Florida 33065) with a complimentary meet and greet reception on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 6 p.m.



For the past 12-months, Witlen has interviewed more than 75 students and teachers some of who were located in the freshman building of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018 when terror struck. While answering two questions, "What was your experience that day" and "What would you like to see come of it," Witlen photographed the participants. "Anguish in the Aftermath" is the collection of black and white portraits and audio recordings from each of the participants.



"This exhibition is the absolute intersection of art and humanities. The portraits are masterfully rendered and matched with the individual's heartbreaking account of the experience," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "We are privileged to provide Ian with this artist in residence opportunity and humbled by the support we have received to make this happen. Our intention is that this exhibit will travel to other museums and educational institutions."



Born and raised in Coral Springs, Ian Witlen's recent work can be seen in TIME, Der Spiegel, The Boston Globe, NPR, NY Mag, CNN (The Parkland Diaries), Vanity Fair, Huffington Post, ABC News, CBS News, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Forbes, and more.

"Anguish in the Aftermath: Examining a Mass Shooting" will be available for viewing at the Museum through November 9, 2019. Support for this exhibit has been provided by the Florida Humanities Council and by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund; Ruth H. Brown Fund for the Arts; Ron Castell Memorial Fund; Leonard & Sally Robbins Fund; Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund; and Harold Rosenberg Fund for Children's Education. For more information about this exhibit, contact the Coral Springs Museum of Art at (954) 340-5000 or museuminfo@coralsprings.com and online at www.coralspringsmuseum.org.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually), gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted over one million visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nechita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

