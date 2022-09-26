Mark A. Hanna, DMD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark A. Hanna, DMD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for his exemplary contributions to the Dental profession and in acknowledgment of his many years of exceptional work with Grace Dental.

A highly trained Dentistry Practitioner with over 20 years of expertise in his field, Dr. Mark Hanna specializes in cosmetic and sedation dentistry. He offers the latest advances in dental technology, such as digital x-ray, Hybridge Restorations, Invisalign, dental implants, and E4D same-day porcelain restorations.

Dr. Hanna says he knew from the tender age of 10 that he wanted to become a dentist. "I've always loved science, and I've always loved people." For him, dentistry was a natural fit to combine his two loves.

In pursuit of his career, Dr. Hanna obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a Biology minor from Boston University in 1995. He completed his Doctor of Dental Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine in 2000.

Fellowship-trained by the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Dr. Hanna is among the top 5% of dentists who completed postdoctoral clinical studies. He holds active memberships with the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the American Dental Association, and the Massachusetts Dental Society.

Dr. Hanna served as an associate dentist with two dental practices before opening his clinic Grace Dental in 2004. Well known for his compassionate care, He takes great pride in making his patients feel at ease and comfortable with their dental procedures. "You need to trust your dentist to do the right thing, and it's my mission to earn that trust with everything I do," he says. "At Grace Dental, we don't just fix teeth; we try to change lives."

When he's not working, Dr. Hanna enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and fishing. He is also an active member of his church and a supporter of charitable community organizations. On a personal note, he is fluent in English, French, and Arabic.

Dr. Hanna wishes to dedicate this honor to his mentor, Dr. Bahaa Rizkalla. He would also like to acknowledge his wife, Heba, their children, Grace and Noah, and his parents, Adel and Magda, for their love and support.

For more information, visit www.gracedental.org.

