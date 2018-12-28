FONTANA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark A. Schnose, PhD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Psychology in recognition of his role as a Psychologist at Empire Behavioral Health.

Located in Fontana, California, Empire Behavioral Health has served the California region for over two decades. A mental health-care institution, the practice specializes in providing patient-focused psychotherapy, couples and family counseling, trauma-focused therapy, substance abuse treatment, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and more. Dedicated to offering their clients the quality healthcare services that they deserve, the practice specializes in providing "practical, interactive, solution-focused therapy," to help assist their patients every step of the way. Offering "a highly personalized approach tailored" to each of their clients' individual needs, Empire Behavioral Health lends a compassionate and understanding approach in assisting their clients with their medical issues.

With over twenty years of experience in the field of Psychology, Dr. Schnose is revered for his remarkable work in the industry.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Schnose has attained extensive expertise within the areas of psychotherapy, depression management, grief counseling, parenting support, couples counseling and pre-marital counseling. Inspired by his friends to go into the field of psychology, Dr. Schnose attributes his success to having compassion with his patients. When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Schnose notes importance of valuing each individual and always offering to help.

As a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, while pursuing his educational endeavors Dr. Schnose attended Regent University where he attained his Master of Arts Degree in Counseling. Thereafter, Dr. Schnose obtained his Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the Graduate School of Psychology at the Fuller Theological Seminary.

To further advance his professional career, Dr. Schnose is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including Citrus Valley Medical Center, College Hospital Cerritos, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, and PIH Health Hospital Downey.

