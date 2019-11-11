ANOKA COON RAPIDS, Minn., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark and Susan Freeburg are being recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Realtor Team in the field of Residential Real Estate and for their outstanding contributions to Edina Realty and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services of America.

Mark and Susan Freeburg are experienced realtors with combined business experience of over 50 years, serving 38 years directly in the real estate market. As Real Estate Agents with Edina Realty, they are dedicated to helping their clients reach their real estate goals by offering services in sales, client services, and marketing. Specializing in market knowledge of residential real estate, waterfront properties, relocation, senior real estate specialist, estate sales, communication specialist, negotiation specialists, buyers, sellers and exceptional properties, Mr. and Mrs. Freeburg pride themselves on their integrity, communication skills and overall knowledge of the Minnesota real estate market.



Separately, Susan Freeburg is a Member of the International Association of Real Estate Professionals, the National Association of Realtors and the Minnesota Real Estate Association while Mark Freeburg serves as a member on the Coon Rapids City Council. Together, Mr. and Mrs. Freeburg work to "Meet Your Needs With Fun & Integrity"; their logo/adjective is, "Funtegrity", they strive to bring to every client they service. "Team work is how we have succeeded in our business, taking each person's quality and expertise and working together to be the best in the industry. We love our job, we love our clients."



Mr. and Mrs. Freeburg are GRI Designation Certified and Masters Circle Relocation Specialists as well as Residential Waterfront Specialists. They are affiliated with the Minnesota Real Estate Association, with the ability to serve Andover, Anoka, Cambridge, Cedar, Champlin, Elk River, Minneapolis, Osseo, and the North Metro areas. They are also affiliated with MAR, SPAAR, NAR, Who's Who, Brokers Advisors, and IARP. Mr. and Mrs. Freeburg are home pricing experts, skilled negotiators, and a networking powerhouse couple.



In Mr. Freeburg's free time, he is a member of the City Council and volunteers within his community with a vision for beautification of their city of Anoka business district and housing. Mrs. Freeburg volunteers with women and children in recovery, homelessness, and domestic violence in the inner city and Anoka County. They both love the many outdoor activities Minnesota has to offer, such as animals, music, theater, traveling, and gardening. Above all, Mr. and Mrs. Freeburg favorite hobby is enjoying quality time with their family. Great success is their 4 children and their spouses plus 11 grandchildren.



For more information, please visit https://www.TheFreeburgs.com

