Mark Andeer Joins Rawcubes as Head of Sales and Marketing

Reporting to the Founders, Andeer will take on the Rawcubes brand, leading the CMO & team and all marketing & client acquisition activities. Rawcubes is "what's next in moving data, preparing data and making data more accessible to drive business results. Through our products, we enable business users to accurately leverage data in real-time, regardless of the sources…" said Andeer. "… I've seen first-hand how getting accurate data in real-time from any number of sources has been a challenge for many organizations, regardless of industry. I'm excited to join a talented team and help tell the world how we can solve their most complex data challenges."

Andeer most recently consulted for various companies after leaving the position of CMO of The Escape Pod advertising agency where he led new business efforts. Before The Escape Pod, Andeer was CMO/vice-president of creative with Kmart and was previously with OfﬁceMax, where he held the vice-president of brands strategy role. Prior to his corporate roles, Andeer held leadership roles in advertising agencies BBDO in Minneapolis and Lowe in New York.

About Rawcubes

Rawcubes enables business users to accurately leverage data in real-time, regardless of where it comes from, whenever they want, without writing a single line of code. Rawcubes exist to help business leaders solve their most complex data challenges.

DataBlaze: Rawcubes' Data Management Platform that can help move, prep, and strategize data in any environment, saving months and millions - so organizations can analyze outputs and derive insights.

CloudBlaze: Configuration driven platform specifically built to migrate data assets from any legacy systems to Azure cloud.

To learn more about Rawcubes, visit www.rawcubes.com

