Mark Badgley and James Mischka Debut Badgley Mischka's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka , the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, invites you to celebrate this holiday season with the legendary designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka's top picks for gift giving. You don't have to be a famous fashion designer to exchange gifts like these two! Badgley Mischka 2019 Holiday Gift Guide is full of wonderful items and offers gifts for everyone on your list from under $50 to $595 MSRP. When ordering, use code HOLIDAY30 for a 30% off discount sitewide. (Some exclusions may apply. Offer only valid midnight PST Wednesday, Nov 27th until midnight PST Cyber Monday.)

Badgley Mischka's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide has no-fail items that are guaranteed to put smiles on all your hard-to-buy-for friends and family's faces. There are glamorous options for all, whether it's beautiful women's jeweled shoes, which dress up any holiday outfit, to newly launched men's shoes and stylish sneakers, to girls shoes, perfect the little ones on your list. The stand out this year is the new fragrance, Forest Noir, in its gorgeous emerald green jeweled designed bottle. Both the Badgley Mischka Fragrance and Badgley Mischka Forest Noir have gift sets with body cream, and purse size sprays to complete the collection.

Men's and women's eyewear make a perfect stocking stuffer as well as Badgley Mischka's latest colorful cashmere sweaters with beading and flower details to make any outfit; even your perfect pair of old jeans look dressed up. Choose to give your loved one the topper of a brightly colored winter coat, and she will thank you every time she heads out into the cold. And no need for extra tinsel when you give shimmering, festive Badgley Mischka jewelry to your favorite relative. For that extra special person on your list, surprise a loved one with a Badgley Mischka designed luggage collection and maybe pop in tickets to a favorite destination?

Discover the full holiday gift guide by clicking here.

Women's Outerwear

Luggage for all

Women's shoes

Fragrances

Men's Shoes

Jewelry

Girl's shoes

Eyewear for all

Cold Weather Accessories

Candles

Sweaters

Books

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality, and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's everyday celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold-weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

Contact:

Rob Caldwell

Vice President, Communications

BADGLEY MISCHKA

550 7th Ave., 22nd floor

New York, NY 10018

212-921-1585 x.249

rcaldwell@badgleymischka.com

Amy Rosen

Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations

1301 Avenue of the Americas, 13 Floor

New York, NY 10019

212-805-3023

arosen@rubensteinpr.com

SOURCE Badgley Mischka

Related Links

https://www.badgleymischka.com

