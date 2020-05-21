Mark Cuban and Brian Hamilton to Headline Junior Achievement's "Why Entrepreneurship Now: A Virtual Event for America's Teens" on May 27

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an extension of their digital and experiential learning resources, Junior Achievement is partnering with the Brian Hamilton Foundation, the Mark Cuban Foundation, and Microsoft, to host "Why Entrepreneurship Now: A Virtual Event for America's Teens" on May 27 at 3 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Harris Faulkner, anchor of Fox News Channel's "Outnumbered Overtime" and co-host of "Outnumbered," this unique interactive event will give teens across America the opportunity to ask questions of some of the country's most experienced entrepreneurs. The panelists will offer simple, straightforward strategies to empower participants to start the entrepreneurial journey in their youth and lay the foundation for a successful future.

Panelists include:

Brian Hamilton , National Entrepreneur Educator, Co-founder of Sageworks, Philanthropist, Founder of the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates to Entrepreneurs

, National Entrepreneur Educator, Co-founder of Sageworks, Philanthropist, Founder of the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates to Entrepreneurs Mark Cuban , Co-star, ABC's "Shark Tank," owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and Author, "How to Win at the Sport of Business" and "Kid Startup"

"The nation depends on entrepreneurs and startups to drive innovation and job growth," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Given the challenges businesses are currently facing, the next generation may have questions about the future of entrepreneurship. This Virtual Event with Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Cuban is the ideal opportunity for teens to ask those questions."

"Many kids in our nation lack exposure to the benefits of entrepreneurship," said Charlie Bradley, CEO of the Brian Hamilton Foundation. "It is more important than ever to help all of our youth discover that they are never too young to start their own business. I can't think of two better people to lead this conversation than Mark Cuban and Brian Hamilton."

Students, parents, and teachers interested in participating in the virtual teen entrepreneurship event can learn more and register here .

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About the Brian Hamilton Foundation

The Brian Hamilton Foundation's mission is to open the door to entrepreneurship for all Americans by sharing with them the resources necessary to start, run, and grow successful businesses. To learn more, visit https://brianhamilton.org.

About the Mark Cuban Foundation

Mark Cuban is an entrepreneur, investor, proprietor of the Dallas Mavericks, and "Shark" on the hit ABC show "Shark Tank." Mark gives back to the communities that promoted his success through The Mark Cuban Foundation. The Foundation's AI Bootcamps Initiative hosts free Introduction to AI Bootcamps for low-income high schoolers, starting in Dallas, Texas. Learn more about the AI Bootcamps Initiative at: http://www.markcubanai.org .

About Microsoft

Microsoft is on a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Visit Microsoft.com to view current product and service offerings.

