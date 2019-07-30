Mark D. Graham Joins Hahn & Hessen to Lead the Firm's Real Estate Practice Group

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hessen LLP announced today that Mark D. Graham has joined the Firm as a partner to lead the Firm's Real Estate Practice Group. His practice focuses on complex commercial real estate finance, real estate workouts and restructurings, transactional real estate, construction lending, bridge acquisition financing, and leasing.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark on his return to the Firm. He began his career here at Hahn & Hessen practicing with many of our current partners for many years," said Mark Indelicato, Managing Partner. "Mark is a proven talent with a significant level of knowledge and expertise in our traditional areas of service as well as other real estate disciplines. The addition of Mark to the partnership strengthens the Firm in many ways, and deepens our ability to provide collaborative, effective results to our clients."

In leading the Firm's Real Estate Group, Mark will counsel clients including domestic and foreign financial institutions, hedge funds, insurance companies, investment banks, developers and investors. The expertise of the Real Estate Practice Group is also called upon frequently in the Firm's bankruptcy cases, finance transactions and trust and estate matters. Mr. Graham has experience in a wide range of financing transactions, representing both lenders and borrowers, and in bankruptcy workouts and restructurings.

Mr. Graham is a graduate of the Harvard Law School and graduated summa cum laude from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Founded in 1931, Hahn & Hessen LLP is a full service commercial firm serving primarily financial institutions and creditors holding distressed debt. The Firm has received substantial recognition for its unique capabilities in situations where the creditworthiness of a client's existing or potential borrower, counterparty or customer is of concern. For more information about Hahn & Hessen LLP, please visit the Firm's website at www.hahnhessen.com.

