Mark Ediger, Former US Air Force Surgeon General, Joins Deloitte With a Focus on Medical Supply Chain Innovation, Military Health

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that Mark Ediger, M.D., recently joined its government and public services practice as a specialist executive, Deloitte Consulting LLP, in its federal health sector. In this position, Ediger will focus on medical supply chain innovation, quality of care, patient safety, health data management and the future of health services across government. Ediger joined Deloitte after completing his recent tour as the 22nd U.S. Air Force surgeon general.

"Mark's experience in the military as well as in family practice gives him a broad view of the health care sector, making him a tremendous resource to our clients," said Kevin Brault, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP and federal health sector leader. "Through his background stretching across the health field – from the implementation of the Patient Centered Medical Home and electronic health records to combat operations and disaster response – Mark has experienced the health ecosystem from a variety of perspectives."

Ediger is a physician board-certified in family medicine and aerospace medicine and maintained an active practice as a family physician and a flight surgeon throughout his two decades of military service. In his military career, Ediger commanded three Air Force medical organizations, served as a major command surgeon three times and led management of all Air Force health care operations.

In addition, he served as a deployed medical commander supporting forces engaged in combat operations in Iraq and led medical support to Air Force operations in Europe and Africa, including medical support to joint forces evacuated to Germany from Iraq and Afghanistan. Most recently, he served as the deputy surgeon general and then the surgeon general of the Air Force.

His health system leadership experience spans implementation of the Patient Centered Medical Home, value-based performance management, high reliability, supply chain management, continuous process improvement, global health engagement, medical support to combat operations, disaster response and electronic health record implementation.

Ediger holds a bachelor's degree and a doctor of medicine degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a master of public health degree from the University of Texas. He completed his residency in family medicine at Wake Forest University and his aerospace medicine residency at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

