Mark Ensio Baker, D.D.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in the field of Surgery in recognition of his role as Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Facial & Oral Surgery Associates.

Dedicated to providing quality healthcare services to those they serve, the team at Facial & Oral Surgery Associates is commended for their compassionate approach to the health and wellness of their clients.

With over twenty six years of experience in the field of surgery under his belt, Dr. Mark Ensio Baker is revered for his remarkable contributions to the medical profession. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Baker has attained extensive experience in the areas of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. With a love for improving the lives of my patients whether it's a simply surgery or a major reconstructive surgery, Dr. Baker was inspired by his mentor during his residency, Dr. Michael Noble DMD at St John's Mercy Medical Center in St Louis, Missouri who he attributed for his love for the profession. When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Baker states "Don't let money drive your passion, pursue a career in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery because you enjoy surgery and love it help people." Early in his career, Dr. Baker graduated with his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center – College of Dentistry. Thereafter, Dr. Baker would go on to complete a four year residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in St Louis, Missouri. In his previous years, Dr. Baker attained his Bachelor of Science Degree from Brigham Young University.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Baker is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, American Dental Association, Pierre Fauchard Academy, and American College of Oral Implantology. Dr. Baker is also involved with Cuzco, Peru Humanitarian Expedition - Ascend Alliance and is currently on the Board for WALY, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian relief to refugees and to rebuilding lives.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Baker was named 2018 Top Doctor in Pocatello, Idaho. Currently, Dr. Baker has served as a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery since 1994 and is a distinguished fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy since 1999.

When he is not working, for years Dr. Baker has coached youth sports including soccer, football, and baseball. Dr. Baker is also an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and am an Eagle Scout as are 4 of my sons and 3 of my son in laws. There are 8 Eagle Scouts in the family. Being the father of 10 children, there is plenty to keep him busy when it comes to being a father and grandfather. Dr. Baker enjoys the great outdoors, and everything including hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and especially white water rafting.

Dr. Baker dedicates this recognition to his mother, Tuovi Baker and Michael W. Noble, DMD. For more information, please visit www.facialandoralsurgery.com

