WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Mark-Feldstein-Associates-Recalls-Stacked-Gourd-Jack-O-Lantern-Decorations-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations

Hazard: The string light wiring inside of the Jack-O-Lanterns can overheat, spark or ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations and contact Mark Feldstein & Associates to receive a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Mark Feldstein & Associates at 800-755-6504 from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Sales@MFAgifts.com or visit www.MFAgifts.com and click on the Recall Information button on the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,000

Description:

This recall involves Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations. The 12-inch Jack-O-Lantern is hand-painted resin and has battery-operated LED string lights inside the product. The Jack-O-Lantern's lights are powered with three AAA batteries. Printed on a hang tag and a label on the box is UPC code 789683062481, model number S1915D12 and Mark Feldstein & Associates Inc.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received four reports of the Jack-O-Lantern decorations smoking or catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At: Paper Store, Hallmark stores, and independent gift stores nationwide from August 2019 through October 2019 and online at www.Amazon.com from July 2019 through September 2019 for about $20.

Importers: Mark Feldstein & Associates, Inc., of Sylvania, Ohio, and 1i4 Group, of Logan, Utah

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 20-031

