Mark Gerban Named Chief Commercial Officer at GATE

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE (Global Acceptance Transaction Engine), welcomes Mark Gerban to their company as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Gerban brings with him over 10 years of experience in the payment industry and will be responsible for ensuring the integrated commercial success of the company worldwide.

"The next wave of payments will have a focus on the Internet of Things, and GATE's technology provides the perfect solution for making payments accessible at all times. Even when consumers do not have access to the internet in their cars, clothes, watches or other devices, they can still have secure access to their payments," says Gerban. "Leaving my prior position to join GATE was not an easy decision. But once I understood the technology and the impact it could have in the payments space, it was only natural to join."

During his time at his previous employer, Mr. Gerban led team efforts to investigate new worldwide payment solutions and partners, as well as creating new payment concepts and product features for a software store and digital businesses. Additionally, he is an EU PSD2 regulatory expert in e-commerce and retail channels.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Gerban will oversee the commercial strategy and development of GATE, including taking ownership of the customer interface with GATE's product, making sure that all functions of the organization are aligned to meet its strategic commercial objectives.

"Mark is a true expert in the payments space, having worked with some of the top companies in the industry. We know he will bring extensive knowledge and experience to our team, and we're all looking forward to working with him," says Richard Foster, GATE's CEO & Co-Founder. Yosi Morik, Chairman & Co-Founder of the company, adds, "Mr. Gerban is an outstanding addition to the company and brings with him a wealth of experience. We are more than excited to have him be a part of GATE."

About GATE

GATE (Global Acceptance Transaction Engine) is the only company solving one of the most significant challenges e-wallet companies face – universal acceptance of e-wallet funds across physical, online and mobile channels – all without the need for merchant integration. By creating a unique password during each transaction, GATE's patent-pending technology provides an added layer of security during the payment process and can be used even in a connectionless environment.

GATE's technology allows e-wallet companies to bypass merchants reluctant to adopt numerous payment systems. With no customer data being exchanged at the time of payment, the potential for fraud is considerably lessened and due to GATE's authentication based technology, scalability is largely limitless.

Headquartered in the Greater New York City area, GATE began operations in 2017. For more information visit www.poweredbygate.com.

