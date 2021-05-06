Mark H. Getelman, M.D. Takes Office as the President of the Arthroscopy Association of North America

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark H. Getelman has been named the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) President for 2021-2022 term. Dr. Getelman recently completed his terms as second and first Vice President and has been an active, multicommittee member of AANA for over 20 years. As a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Getelman practices out of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute (SCOI) headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Dr. Getelman previously served on the Executive Committee as Secretary of the Board of Directors for AANA, an international professional organization of more than 6,500 orthopaedic surgeons who are committed to advancing the field of minimally invasive orthopaedic surgery to improve patient outcomes. Dr. Getelman has also served as a member of the association's Education Committee as well as serving as Chairman of both the Fellowship and Development Committees. He began his term as President after the association's recent Board of Director's meeting in April 2021 and will serve through the annual meeting in April 2022.

A graduate of the University of Florida College of Medicine, Dr. Getelman completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Boston University and spent one year as an orthopaedic trauma fellow at Boston City Hospital and one year as a sports medicine and adult reconstructive surgery fellow at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston. He was an associate team physician at Boston College and was the resident sports medicine director at Boston University from 1995 to 1996. Subsequently, he completed a one-year post-graduate fellowship in sports medicine and arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery at SCOI, and then joined SCOI where he practices shoulder, knee and sports medicine orthopaedic care today.

"It is a tremendous honor to be elected to the Presidential Line and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve AANA as President and to advance our mission improving outcomes for our patients," says Dr. Getelman. "Our organization is the global leader in arthroscopy and advancing minimally invasive surgical education, advocacy and skills assessment to improve patient care. I recognize that our success requires the collective efforts of all our members. The AANA community, with our international outreach, represents members from 80 different countries, adding incredible richness to our content and a global perspective to our programming."

His presidency also marks the organization's 40th Anniversary, a celebration which commemorates 40 years of innovative developments to arthroscopy and astronomical growth to the membership – climbing from a modest 322 in 1981 to more than 6,500 today. "There have been enormous advances in our field and growth in our membership, and we look forward to celebrating throughout the year, culminating at the 2022 AANA Annual Meeting in San Francisco," Dr. Getelman adds.

Dr. Getelman joins a prestigious presidential line that dates back to 1981 when the organization was formed to promote, encourage, support and foster the development and dissemination of knowledge of arthroscopy for the improvement of the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries of the musculoskeletal system. AANA is the primary source of continuing medical education for arthroscopists and the most respected conduit for new techniques and information on arthroscopy. The association's guidelines virtually define the practice of arthroscopic surgery, and its collective vision of the membership defines the future of the discipline.

Media Contact:

Christine Nogal, MBA, CAE

AANA Vice President, Marketing & Operations

[email protected]

(847) 993-2063

SOURCE Arthroscopy Association of North America

Related Links

www.aana.org

