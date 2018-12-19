Mark Hensley Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (NASDAQ: VELO) today announces the promotion of Mark Hensley to Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Hensley has served as the Vice-President of Sales for Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., since May 2017, where he has been responsible for all sales and marketing related functions.

Craig Collard, CEO of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, said, "It is with great pleasure that we promote Mark into the Chief Commercial Officer role. He has been instrumental in the success of Envarsus XR and I am excited to see what he will be able to accomplish in this expanded new role."

Prior to joining Veloxis, Mr. Hensley served in various senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility for Chiesi USA, Inc., and Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc.

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.

