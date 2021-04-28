Mark J. Shikowitz, MD, MBA, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who’s Who

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark J. Shikowitz, MD, MBA, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Doctor in the field of Otolaryngology in acknowledgment for his commitment and leadership qualities as an Otolaryngologist, Vice Chairman of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, and Director of the Zucker Sinus Center within the Northwell Health System.

Board-Certified Otolaryngologist, Dr. Mark J. Shikowitz has led a prominent career having accrued 35 years of professional experience He has gained a laudable reputation as the first and only physician on Long Island providing hypoglossal nerve stimulator implant surgery for sleep apnea. In his current capacity as Otolaryngologist with Northwell HealthSystem, which he joined in 1986, he offers an extraordinary repertoire of expertise in sinus surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, head and neck surgery, pituitary tumor surgery, balloon sinuplasty, and endoscopic skull-based surgery. He also provides treatment and surgeries for all types of ENT issues. Alongside treating patients, Dr. Shikowitz also excels in leadership roles as the Director of The Zucker Sinus Center of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Vice Chairman of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital. He is also a Professor of Otolaryngology at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

To prepare for his acclaimed career, Dr. Shikowitz has excelled in all areas of his academic experience. He completed his undergraduate studies at Syracuse University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Following graduation, he relocated to the Dominican Republic where he obtained his Medical Degree at the University of Dominicus. Soon thereafter, he acquired a Master's in Business Administration from George Washington University, completed a General Surgery residency at Maimonides Medical Center in New York, and an ENT residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Furthering his education, he completed a three-year fellowship in viral papilloma research with the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He is board-certified in Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery.

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Shikowitz is a front runner in his field remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field. He maintained active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations including the American Medical Association, the New York Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Otolaryngology, the Society for Ear, Nose and Throat Advances in Children, the Long Island Society of Otolaryngology of Head and Neck Surgery, the Association for Research in Otolaryngology, and the American Broncho-Esophagological Association.

Internationally revered, Dr. Shikowitz is actively involved in speaking engagements in Australia, Asia, Russia and Europe, where he traveled bi-annually to lecture on sinus surgery at Bristol University in England. He is also well-regarded for his commitment to service — embarking on two medical mission trips annually to the Dominican Republic, Africa, Myanmar, India and other countries. He educates other physicians, as well as performs surgeries for the less fortunate. As a testament to his professional success, Dr. Shikowitz has received citations from the New York Dominican Medical and Dental Society, for his mission work in the Dominican Republic. He has also developed, and published several procedures, currently holding a patent regarding the anti-viral papilloma therapy. Furthermore, Dr. Mark Shikowitz is the author of "Speech and swallowing rehabilitation following devastating caustic ingestion: techniques and indicators for success".

Dr. Shikowitz is the proud father of his daughter, Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD.

Dr. Shikowitz dedicates this recognition to Mr. Lew Frankfort and family, and Barbara and Donald Zucker for their support of his work here and around the world.

