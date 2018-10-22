Mark Jennis Joins PeerNova as Global Head of Customer Engagement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PeerNova, Inc. (PeerNova) is proud to announce and welcome Mark Jennis as the Global Head of Customer Engagement. Jennis will work with PeerNova's leadership team to advance customer interactions and increase customer engagements globally.

"I am excited to join PeerNova," said Jennis. "PeerNova is at the forefront of DLT solutions for financial firms. I look forward to being a part of the team and help facilitate broader customer synergies."

Jennis is a financial market executive with a record of successfully creating, building, and leading innovative, strategic global solutions for clients. Throughout this career, he has held a broad range of leadership positions in strategy, business development, operations, technology, risk management, and relationship management. Jennis has been recognized for his ability to develop and implement an award-winning industry margin utility and successfully build collateral management and operations infrastructure for investment bankers.

Jennis was a founder and Executive Chairman of DTCC - Euroclear Global Collateral Ltd, an innovative collateral management joint venture based in London. Previously, Jennis was also a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley where he held several senior roles including Global Head of Listed Derivatives and Commodities Operations, Global Head of Collateral Management, and Global Head of Prime Brokerage Operations and Technology Strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Mark to lead our customer engagement team," said Gangesh Ganesan, PeerNova's President and CEO. "Mark brings extensive financial industry experience to PeerNova. He will play an essential role in bringing our DLT solution to more financial services firms around the globe."

About PeerNova, Inc.

PeerNova is a Silicon Valley technology company founded in 2013 by veteran entrepreneurs with expertise in financial technology, distributed systems, and Big Data. PeerNova enables financial institutions around the world to securely and verifiably manage their data and address their challenges with post-trade processing, reconciliation, and compliance using a blockchain-based Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution. For more information about PeerNova and its Cuneiform® Platform, please visit https://peernova.com .

