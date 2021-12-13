Mark Kaye's "Even Santa Hates Biden" Breaks Top Ten iTunes Downloads Worldwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndicated radio and TV host Mark Kaye's self-produced Christmas song entitled "Even Santa Hates Biden" broke into the iTunes Top Ten charts for worldwide downloads.

Mark Kaye announced during his radio show on Friday that the song was now available on iTunes to download. By the end of his program the song had already reached number 11 and early Saturday morning took over the number ten spot.

Even Santa Hates Biden by Mark Kaye Even Santa Hates Biden Cover iTunes Top 10

Kaye also announced to his on-air audience that he plans to donate all of the proceeds from this song to his charity 'Kaye's Kids' which provides dream gifts to children battling life-threatening illnesses.

The song, which was written, performed, and produced by Kaye is a comical rap song featuring Santa Claus griping about the state of the country under President Joe Biden.

"We couldn't make all the toys we need because the parts are in a container ship stuck out at sea," complains Santa in one verse. "I tried the Big Box stores but there were just empty shelves. Oh! And I had to lay off a bunch of my elves."

"Even Santa Hates Biden" is available for download on iTunes and Apple Music. It is also available on Spotify and Amazon Music.

Contact: Mark Kaye

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 301-938-3044

SOURCE Mark Kaye