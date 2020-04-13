Mark L. Madrid is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark L. Madrid is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Business, Leadership, and Non-Profits as a Chief Executive Officer at Latino Business Action Network (LBAN). LBAN collaborates with Stanford Graduate School of Business to champion the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

LBAN, a 501(c)(3) organization, aims to strengthen the United States by empowering Latinx leaders to grow substantial firms that create jobs, develop leaders and spawn a new generation of influential U.S. companies. By 2025, LBAN's goal is to double the number of $10+ million, $100+ million, $1+ billion Latino-owned businesses in the U.S. Mr. Madrid joined as CEO in April of 2017. He was recognized as the 2019 Silicon Valley Nonprofit CEO of the Year by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.



In addition to his role at LBAN, Mr. Madrid is an Honorary Colonel of the United States Army, Founding Member of the Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust, member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council and creator of the Mark L. Madrid Scholarships, which are awarded to Latino and Latina college students who major in business at the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Notre Dame, and Texas State University.



Previously, he was the President and CEO of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce from 2014 to 2017. During his leadership, the chamber was honored as the 2015 United States Hispanic Chamber of the Year.



Before entering the world of non-profits, Mr. Madrid's career began on Wall Street, working for J.P. Morgan. After having to shut down a bank during the height of the Great Recession, he pivoted his purpose and legacy to champion equity and inclusiveness in order to create economic development opportunity for all.



In recognition of academic achievements, Mr. Madrid earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business where he graduated with honors and earned designation as Endowed Presidential Scholar. He went on to attend the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, receiving a master's degree in non-profit administration, cum laude.



For Mr. Madrid's excellence as a humanitarian, he has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Jefferson Award, University of Notre Dame Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh CSC Founder's Award, Community Emerging Legacy Award by the University of Texas at Austin Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, Mendoza's Alumni Service Award by the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business and the American Airlines Extra Mile Award.



Mr. Madrid is the 2020 Recipient of the Latino Leaders Maestro Award in the Category of Leadership for his lifetime accomplishments as a distinguished influencer in promoting Latinx entrepreneurship and for his legacy as advisor, entrepreneur, diversity business promoter, civic champion, all which place him as one of the most exemplary Latino leaders in the United States. In 2018 he was named one of the top Latino leaders in the United States by the National Diversity Council.



For the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business Centennial Celebration, Mr. Madrid was one of 60 BBA alumni featured in a campaign celebrating the 80,000+ alumni. The San Francisco Business Times named Mr. Madrid one of ten OUTstanding Voices in the Bay Area for his standout presence as a role model in advocating for a safer, more inclusive space for LGBTQ employees and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce named him the 2017 LGBT Advocate of the Year.



Mr. Madrid serves on the Board of Trustees of Scholarship America, the nation's leading nonprofit scholarship and educational support organization, and Texas State University McCoy College of Business. Outside of work, Mr. Madrid is a competitive runner, an Ambassador for the Live A Great Story movement and a bold advocate for veterans. He enjoys spending time with his partner Dan and family: dad Marcos, mom Maria, sisters Mary and Dianna, and niece Neely.



Mr. Madrid dedicates this recognition to the CEO of Young Brands Greg Creed and life mentor Roxanne Spillett.



