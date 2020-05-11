EVANS, Ga., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark L. Mudano, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon in the field of medicine with Washington County Specialty Group

An orthopaedic doctor or surgeon, are doctors that focus on the health and maintenance of your bones, joints, ligaments, nerves, and tendons which is basically the tissue that makes up the extremities, also known as the human body's "musculoskeletal system." Through personalized quality care, the staff at Washington County Internal Medicine dedicates their time to improving and maintaining patients' health through preventative care and treating chronic as well as acute injuries and improving patients' overall well-being.



Dr. Mark L. Mudano is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with more than three decades of experience working with patients of all ages. Patients come to Dr. Mudano for treatment of conditions like Osteoarthritis, Lateral Epicondylitis ("tennis elbow"), Fractures, Dislocations, Meniscal Derangement, Sprains, Knee Pain, Knee Cartilage Tears, Rotator Cuff Impingement Syndrome, Hand Surgery and Foot and ankle issues. He specializes in Reconstructive Knee Surgery, Total Knee Replacements and Shoulder Surgery with experience performing procedures such as Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery including Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair, as well as Arthroscopic Meniscal Repair for the knee, to name a few.



Dr. Mudano obtained his undergraduate degree in Chemistry at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee: he earned his medical degree at the medical college of Georgia, and then continued his training by attending the Orthopaedic residency program also at MCG (now called Augusta University, Department of Orthopaedics). Upon completion of his residency training, he was awarded a Fellowship in Reconstructive Knee Surgery and Sports medicine under the direction of Dr. John Garrett at Peidmont Hospital in Atlanta. He is board-certified by the ABOS (The American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery) and is also a Fellow in the AAOS (the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgery).



During his time, Dr. Mudano enjoys fitness training and sports and has participated in several Triathlons. Regularly he attends mass at his Catholic church and donates to Catholic charities.

Dr. Mudano dedicates his success to his mentors, Dr. John Cantwell, Dr. John Garrett, and Dr. Davis Boling (deceased).



This honorable recognition is dedicated to his wife Vicki, his Sons Robert and Michael, and his new grandson James; Thank you for all your love and support.

