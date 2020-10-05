Mark Lanier Named Among Nation's Top 100 Trial Lawyers by Benchmark Litigation

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lanier, founder of The Lanier Law Firm, has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America" in the Benchmark Litigation guide to the nation's finest litigators.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mr. Lanier has been honored by the publication for his commercial litigation practice as well as his success in the area of toxic tort litigation. The 2020 edition of Benchmark Litigation was compiled after months of peer review, client-based research and a review of attorney casework.

Cumulatively, Mr. Lanier has garnered nearly $20 billion in verdicts during his highly acclaimed career. In 2018, he led a trial team that won a record $4.69 billion verdict from Johnson & Johnson, with jurors finding the company failed to warn consumers for decades that cancer-causing asbestos had been detected in the company's talc-based baby powders.

That verdict followed the firm's success in three federal jury trials where a total of nearly $2 billion was awarded against J&J and its Pinnacle division based on claims from multiple people who suffered serious medical complications caused by the company's defective hip implant devices.

The prestigious Benchmark selection is just the latest honor for Mr. Lanier. Earlier this year, he was one of only 18 attorneys named to the top tier of trial lawyers in the nation by the elite Chambers USA legal directory, and for the 11th consecutive year was named among the nation's top 500 attorneys by Lawdragon.

In addition, Mr. Lanier has been named as one of the Most Influential Attorneys of the Decade by the National Law Journal; as one of the 25 Greatest Lawyers of the Past Quarter Century by Texas Lawyer; and is a recipient of the American Association of Justice's Lifetime Achievement Award.

About the Lanier Law Firm

For more than 30 years, the men and women at the Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, the Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles.

Media Contact:

J.D. Cargill

713-659-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

