Mark Ledher's new book, "Federico La Tragedia del Bullying", is a real and demonstrative story of what bullying in this world means

Mark writes, "Federico is a wealthy, innocent and shy 15-year-old boy who does not know the love of his parents because they are more concerned with material things than giving love to their children and what they do not know is that Federico is a victim of harassment of his classmates from his school. Especially Fabrizzio, better known as Lucifer, who has a dark past that torments him by pouring out all his hatred on Federico and making his life impossible, without mercy, without caring about the consequences. At some point Federico makes a new friend, Lucas, who becomes his protector and defends him from everyone who wants to bully him and from all the evils of Fabrizio, but he will do everything possible to get Lucas and Federico out of the way. Federico's life will become even more of an inferno from which he will not be able to leave easily and he will have to make a drastic decision, in order to end this pain that he lives day by day."

Published by Page Publishing, Mark Ledher's book, "Federico La Tragedia del Bullying", is a story full of lessons that open the eyes of the reader to the range of feelings that can be reflected in a situation like school bullying; feelings that range from self-contempt to courage and the fear of dying.



Readers who wish to live a moving and very real experience can purchase "Federico La Tragedia del Bullying", in any book store, or online from Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.



