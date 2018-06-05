Mark Meller Rings NASDAQ Opening Bell

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Technologies, Inc. recently announced that Mark Meller, CEO of its parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., was given the honor of ringing the Opening Bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite at Times Square, New York, on August 15, 2018. The invitation to participate in the Ceremony was granted in recognition of SilverSun's anniversary of its listing to NASDAQ as well as its sustained growth achieved through both organic and acquisition strategies.

"I think between its organic growth, acquisitions, and new solutions, SilverSun is well-positioned to have another stellar year in 2018 and beyond," said David Wicks, VP of NASDAQ's Global Corporate Client Group. "NASDAQ looks forward to supporting SilverSun Technologies as you continue to grow and continue to innovate as a NASDAQ listed company."

"Every day, we delight our customers by providing solutions and expertise that transform their businesses," said Meller. "This is just one more recognition in a long string of successes for our organization and I'm very pleased that we're here today to celebrate, but I know that in the coming months and years there will be many, many more successes to come."

Video of the event can be found here.

About SWK Technologies, Inc.

SWK Technologies, Inc. (www.swktech.com) delights its customers and partners by providing solutions and expertise that transform their businesses and enable success. SWK's Strategic Technology Advisory Team (STAT) provides business management consulting services that help maximize value derived from technology investments. SWK Network Services is a managed network service provider that delivers IT infrastructure management and training, as well as business continuity, penetration testing and data protection solutions. Secure Cloud Services, Inc. offers Business Application Cloud Hosting that supports SWK Technologies' ERP, CRM, WMS, and other software solutions. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ : SSNT).

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing strategies and solutions to meet our clients' information, technology, business management, and network and cybersecurity needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the cloud. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Seattle, Greensboro, and Southern California. Our latest venture is Critical Cyber Defense Corp., a provider of enterprise-class cyber threat solutions for the mid-market, including Cybersecurity-as-a-Service.

Media Contact: Antonio Carrion, 973-396-1747, antonio.carrion@swktech.com

