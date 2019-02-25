NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark S. Indelicato is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Partner at Hahn & Hessen LLP.

With its inception in 1931, Hahn & Hessen LLP has dedicated their law firm to providing quality legal services to their clients at the fraction of the cost.

With over thirty years of experience in the field of law, Mark S. Indelicato is commended for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession. Throughout his career, Mr. Indelicato has attained widespread experience in bankruptcy and restructuring. Mr. Indelicato regularly lectures on numerous bankruptcy and creditors' rights topics including bankruptcy sales, subprime mortgage issues, insolvency and debtor in possession financing issues to organizations including the American Bar Association, New York Institute of Credit, Turnaround Management Association, National Association of Credit Managers, and Law Education Institute.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Indelicato attended New York University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree and graduated cum laude in 1982. Thereafter, Mr. Indelicato would go on to attend Fordham University School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1985.



To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Indelicato is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including serving as Global Chairman and President of the Turnaround Management Association, and past President of its New York Chapter. Mr. Indelicato is a member of the Board of Directors of the New York Institute of Credit and sits on its Executive Committee and is a fellow of the New York State and American Bar Associations.



In recognition of his many professional accolades, Mr. Indelicato was the honorary recipient by the New York Institute of Credit and other industry organizations for his commitment to education within the credit community.



Mr. Indelicato was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second and Third Circuits.



For more information, please visit http://hahnhessen.com

