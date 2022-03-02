Mark S. Miller, DPM is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ENCINITAS, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark S. Miller, DPM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional in the field of Podiatry, and acknowledgement of his work with his mobile podiatry clinic, Toe-tal Family Footcare Associates.

Mark S. Miller

Dr. Miller has worked in the Podiatric Medicine field since 1989, first as part of his military service, and later within his private practice Toe-tal Family Footcare Associates, which provides convenient, in-home care to its patients. During his decades of medical practice, Dr. Miller has provided expert podiatric care to countless patients with foot and ankle issues. He and his team of podiatric specialists are available throughout the San Diego, CA, and Las Vega, NV, areas, to provide care for a full range of podiatric foot and ankle conditions, including diabetic foot care, wound care, and treatment for ingrown nails and other nail disorders.

In pursuit of his career, Dr. Miller graduated in 1989 from the Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine, now known as Temple University College of Podiatric Medicine. He then completed a Surgical Residency at Lawndale Community Hospital, and continued his education in 2004 with a Fellowship in Wound Care at the University of California-San Diego. In 2013, Dr Miller furthered his training by becoming certified in Pranic Healing, a scientific-based modality, which utilizes the body's energy for healing purposes. Most recently, Dr. Miller has earned Advanced Maintenance of Certification status by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Dr. Miller retired from military service in 1993, as the Chief Podiatrist at Nellis Air Force Base, in Las Vegas, NV. From there, he went into private practice in Las Vegas, founding Toe-tal Family Footcare. He later expanded his clinic's services into Southern California, when he relocated to San Diego, CA, in 2004. Today, Total Family Footcare Associates is one of largest providers of mobile podiatry services in Southern California, treating patients in San Diego and the surrounding region, as well as in all areas of Las Vegas, NV.

In addition to private practice, Dr. Miller also serves as the Medicare representative for the State of Nevada Podiatry Department, as well as the Medical Director for laboratory research seeking innovative techniques to detect podiatry-related illnesses and diseases in their early stages. He previously served as the Nevada Podiatric Medicare Advisor for a number of years, and is currently the Community Relations Committee Chairperson for the San Diego Podiatric Medical Society. Dr. Miller was recently honored for his work with a speaking engagement on the "Community Spotlight Show."

Happily married, Dr. Miller enjoys spending time with his wife, Jackielyn, and their children, Pam and Rob and Samantha. His hobbies include meditation, spending time outdoors, reading, teaching, and volunteering at community service events.

