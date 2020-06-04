COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark T.C. Bounds, Author, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Author for the successes he has amassed as an Author at Seef Publisher.

A Texas native, Mr. Bounds traveled the world; His father was in the U.S. Air Force, and later, after he graduated high school in Oklahoma, he joined the U.S. Navy. He began his travels at six weeks old when he and his family went to the Azore Islands, off the coast of Portugal. As a young child, he moved to northern Italy. In his twenties, he lived in Sicily. During his thirties, he lived in Spain. He served on aircraft carriers in the Red Sea during Desert Shield and Desert Storm and beyond. He attended several colleges during the Navy, acquiring enough credits for a degree without obtaining one; he already had a lifetime of education and experiences from traveling the world. He retired from the Navy in 1999. He now resides in Colorado Springs, the largest city in Colorado. Mr. Bounds wrote poetry throughout his naval career and continues to write today. In addition to his volubility as a writer, he has excellent creating writing and visionary skills.

An active member of his community, Mr. Bounds is retired and an owner, USN, trusted military vendor, owner of veteran-owned and operated Pieces of a Dream, LLC, life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans, and founding sponsor of The National Desert Storm War Memorial and the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial. Admired for his success, he was the cover story for the November 2019 edition of Tyke's Magazine. On top of these accomplishments, he was profiled in the 2019 Who's Who Book of Professionals and named 1989-1990 Editor's Choice by the National Library of Poetry. He has been published in newspapers and poetry anthologies, having been featured in VFW, Poets & Writer's, Rattle Poetry, and Paperclips magazines.

Mr. Bounds has published multiple books, including "Pieces of a Dream" and multi-volume "Record of Poems" which is composed of more than thirty years of poetry that was inscribed on bar napkins, scraps, and bits of paper, and recorded in sailor's logbooks. He wants his words to provide hope and courage and encourage adult literacy, as it is never too late to follow one's heart and achieve dreams.

When he is not writing, Mr. Bounds enjoys riding his Harley Davidson, listening to music, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Bounds dedicates this recognition to his life partner and book illustrator Jaleen Brooks, close friends and family, grandmother, 5th-grade teacher Mrs. Freeman, and, most importantly, God.



