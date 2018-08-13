Mark Tepper Law Firm Investigating Alleged Claims against Brokers for Unsuitable Recommendations of Avenue Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics and Mustang Bio

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mark Tepper law firm which helps investors recover losses after brokers recommend unsuitable investments, announced today that it is investigating alleged claims against brokerage firms, for recommending Fortress companies Avenue Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics and Mustang Bio.

How Investors May Recover Avenue Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics and/or Mustang Bio losses

Investors, whose brokers unsuitably recommended Avenue Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics and/or Mustang Bio, may be eligible to file claims for recovery against their broker.

Did your broker explain the risk of loss in Avenue Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics and/or Mustang Bio?

If the answer is "no" you may have a claim against your broker to recover losses you sustained.

For a free case evaluation from the law firm of Mark A. Tepper P.A., email attorney Mark A. Tepper at askmark@marktepper.com or telephone 954-961-0096.

Investors who recently recovered losses after Brokers recommended BreitBurn and Linn Energy have praised the Mark Tepper Law firm for its work in representing claims for damages against Wells Fargo, Merrill Lynch and Raymond James. The individual claims were each upheld by FINRA arbitrators.

About Mark A. Tepper, P.A.



Attorney Mark A. Tepper is the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General's Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities. He has earned the reputation of "Investor Advocate" while practicing law for over 40 years representing individual investors. FINRA arbitrators have upheld stockbroker fraud claims filed by Mr. Tepper against many brokerage firms. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 18 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It's the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.

