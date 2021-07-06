Mark Wahlberg and Jay Feldman Acquire Fifth Ohio Auto Dealership

CLEVELAND, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor, producer and businessman Mark Wahlberg is adding his fifth automotive dealership to his Ohio portfolio. Along with business partner, veteran automotive dealer Jay Feldman, the duo announced they've acquired Joe Firment Chevrolet and will name it Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon.

"The people of Ohio have really embraced our sales and service standards," said Wahlberg. "With this expansion into the Cleveland area, we are deepening our bond with our Midwestern customers."

Located at 37995 Chester Road, the Avon store is located on 10.5 acres with 38,000 square feet of showroom, service and parts space. The location is equipped with 20 service bays.

A grand opening celebration will be held on July 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free cheeseburgers from the Wahlburgers food truck and special giveaways. In honor of the grand opening weekend, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation are making a donation to Joel's Place for Children, an Avon, Ohio non-profit that provides grief support to children.

In August 2020, Wahlberg added a Chevrolet store in Worthington, Ohio, a Columbus suburb. A month earlier, Wahlberg and Feldman launched Mark Wahlberg Buick GMC and Mark Wahlberg Airstream & RV to go along with their 2018 inaugural location, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet. All three Columbus dealerships are on West Broad Street.

"Having five dealerships in Ohio gives us the opportunity to provide consumers with a consistent sales and service experience and a huge product inventory," said Feldman, who owns 15 dealerships in Michigan and Ohio. "We'll be able to provide our Ohio customers even more brand choices at the lowest prices with this new location."

The former owner of the dealership, Joe Firment, said, "We are excited about the new energy that Mark and Jay bring to the Chester Road dealership. Our customers are going to love the experience and talent they bring to the marketplace."

Mark Wahlberg's portfolio of business interests includes a movie production company, a health and wellness company, a water line and the Wahlburgers restaurant chain that is currently franchised throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

In addition to being business partners in the dealerships, Feldman and Wahlberg have been friends for several years and partners in several Wahlburgers restaurants, including the nearby Cleveland store at 2015 Ontario Street.

The dealership acquisitions were represented by Tim Lamb at the Tim Lamb Group in Columbus.

The five Ohio Mark Wahlberg dealerships are hiring for several key sales and service positions in Columbus and Avon. For information, visit www.markwahlbergchevrolet.com

