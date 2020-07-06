Mark Wahlberg To Open Two Additional Columbus Auto Dealerships

The dealerships were formerly Haydocy Buick GMC and Haydocy Airstream & RV and are located right across the street from Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet at 3895 Broad Street. The Buick GMC dealership has been family-owned and operated by the Haydocys since 1954.

In addition to being business partners in the three dealerships, Jay and Mark have been friends for several years and are partners in several Wahlburgers restaurants.

"Columbus has been so welcoming and it just made sense to grow our automotive platform here," said Wahlberg. "The Haydocy family has been wonderful to work with during this transition and Jay and I are looking forward to doing big things here on the West Side."

The three dealerships adds to Wahlberg's portfolio of business interests that includes a movie production company, a health and wellness company, a water line and a Wahlburgers restaurant chain that is currently franchised throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

"The Wahlberg brand is so well respected," said Feldman. "We are anxious to do even more things in the near future together in the Columbus area. Stay tuned."

The dealership acquisitions were represented by Tim Lamb at the Tim Lamb Group in Columbus.

The three dealerships are hiring for several key sales and service positions in Columbus. For information, visit www.markwahlbergbuickgmc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, [email protected]

SOURCE Mark Wahlberg Buick GMC