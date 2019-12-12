Mark Wernig, CFP® Welcomed as Ambassador to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors, currently managing over $4 billion of assets for more than 1,200 clients, is proud to announce that Mark Wernig, CFP®, Lead Advisor and Principal, was selected as an Ambassador to the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Mark is one of six new members chosen for this national group for their exceptional leadership within their communities and their drive to share the importance of financial planning with the public. Mark is currently the only Ambassador for the San Diego community.

"Simply put, I became a financial advisor to serve those that would trust our team and me with the responsibility to manage a resource as precious as their personal wealth," shared Mark Wernig. "It's extremely important to work with an advisor who is equipped with the education to successfully guide individuals through the complexity of their financial lives. It's an honor to be a part of this group whose mission is holding a high standard for competency and ethics in the financial planning industry."

Mark is also a member of the Workforce Development Advisory Group within the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning where he provides guidance on programs to attract the next generation of financial planners.

For the full list of CFP Board Ambassadors and to learn more about the CFP Board, visit their website.

About Dowling & Yahnke

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective financial planning advice and investment management services designed for the financial health of its clients. Dowling & Yahnke is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in San Diego as measured by discretionary assets under management. For more information, visit www.dywealth.com.

