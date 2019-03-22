Markel Corporation associate wins CLM's young industry professional of the year award

RICHMOND, Va., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Jamie Samaniego, Senior Claims Examiner, was awarded the inaugural young professional of the year award by the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM).

Samaniego joined Markel in 2016 and manages construction defect claims. She is proficient in damage, liability, and coverage issues; reserving; risk transfer; auditing; litigation management; and expense control. Previously, Samaniego also handled medical and auto subrogation claims.

"The Markel value proposition is a commitment from our underwriting and claims teams to put our customers at the center of everything we do. Congrats to Jamie for being recognized by such a prestigious industry organization," stated Nick Conca, Markel's Chief Claims Officer.

Samaniego is based in one of Markel's Los Angeles metro offices.

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

