Markel Corporation releases 2018 annual report

RICHMOND, Va., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it released its 2018 annual report.

One of the highlights of the annual report is the letter to shareholders. An excerpt from the letter is shared below.

"As we noted last year, we define a great company as one with a win/win/win structure. Our customers win as we serve them with products and services that make their lives better. Our associates win because we enjoy our jobs, and through them provide the means to serve our families, our colleagues, our customers, our communities, and ourselves. Our shareholders win because by doing these things in positive and sustainable ways, we create financial value which shows up in the increasing value of Markel over time."

The annual report is available on Markel's home page at markelcorp.com and the investor relations page at markelcorp.com/investor-relations.

Markel's annual shareholders meeting will be held on May 13, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

