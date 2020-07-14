Markel Specialty launches Risk Solution Services

RICHMOND, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Specialty announced the official launch of Risk Solution Services, its newly expanded loss control department. This department, headed by Allison Elzer along with her team, will support clients and production partners by offering risk management solutions and collaborating with claims professionals and underwriters to navigate current and future risk trends.

Elzer joined Markel in July 2019 and has spent the last year overseeing the expansion and strengthening of the division's loss control department. Based in Philadelphia, Pa, she reports to Jane Peterson, Markel Specialty's Chief Underwriting Officer.

"Loss control and risk engineering are important to Markel Specialty and our customers," Peterson said. "Thanks to Allison's leadership and extensive industry experience, Markel Specialty's Risk Solution Services offering is well positioned to provide tremendous value to our producers and insureds."

"The strength of Risk Solution Services lies in the deep understanding of the various industries we serve," Elzer said. "I have been privileged to work with such an outstanding team of industry professionals over the last year. Through collaboration and teamwork, we have been able to build a great set of interactive resources for our customers."

"We have met the unique challenges brought on by COVID-19 by developing a suite of materials to help educate and prepare our partners and clients," Elzer added. "Engaging in more lines than ever before, we intend to continue to find innovative ways to leverage technology and expertise to interact with our clients and partners."

Elzer brought more than 13 years of loss control experience to Markel. Prior to joining the company, she held positions as Senior Property and Casualty Risk Engineer at Chubb and as Senior Loss Control Consultant for Gallagher Bassett Services.

She is a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), ASSP's Women in Safety Engineering (WISE) Common Interest Group, the Geological Society of America (GSA), and National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC).

About Markel Specialty

Markel Specialty is a division of Markel Service, Incorporated. Markel Specialty underwrites a wide range of risks for large corporations, small businesses, not-for-profits, and individuals.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

