Markem-Imaje Introduces Simpler and More Cost-Effective Laser Printer Optimized for Wide Web Stick Pack Coding and Scoring

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is launching a laser printer designed to save on capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenditures (OPEX) by reducing the number of lasers needed to print and score across a wide film web, while also increasing coding speed and uptime.

Stick packs and sachets are an increasingly common way of supplying single-serve portions of food and drink products to the food service industry and on-the-go consumers. However, the triplex packaging film material can be challenging to code and score. Markem-Imaje addresses the variability of triplex packaging by offering the SmartLase C350HD+ in two wave lengths: 10.2 μm and 10.6 μm. This latest laser printer consumes less energy than competitors by reducing the number of lasers required to code multiple stick pack lanes. It also lasts longer and codes faster with less downtime than many competing lasers.

Lower Capital Costs with Easy Integration:

Now manufacturers only need 3 lasers to code 12 lanes of stick packs and 2 lasers for 10 lanes. As a result, the upfront acquisition costs are reduced. Thanks to its market leading 60,000 hours MTBF (mean time before failure), these printers need to be replaced less frequently, providing further CAPEX savings over the longer term.

Integration kits help the laser fit quickly and easily into a wide range of stick pack machines including Toyo, Mespack and Schmucker.

Lower Operating Costs and Greater Uptime with Better Quality:

Time-saving aiming diodes expedite code adjustments to minimize changeover times and material waste, even when coding in tight spaces common on stick pack machines. Additionally, the unit's patented scribing technology – Intelli'Arc® – codes 30% faster and better than conventional vector lasers.

Proprietary Intelli'Cool® technology enables the lasers to operate at full capacity in the range from 5°C to 40°C, even at high-application duty cycles with no adverse effect on quality and uptime.

By contrast, many competitor laser coders can only operate effectively at 40°C with application duty cycles limited to a maximum of 60% as they only have a single fan at the end of the laser and insufficient scanhead cooling. Intelli'Cool is a great alternative to less energy-efficient 50- or 60-watt laser coders which require mandatory water cooling above 35°C.

In addition to coding, the laser can be used to precisely score stick packs, enabling significant savings on scoring blade maintenance costs and completely avoiding the downtime necessary for blade replacement.

The equipment design is specifically aimed at eliminating food trapping and retention zones thorough hygienic cleaning that minimizes potential for bacterial contamination. The 'dust proof' IP65 version makes it particularly suitable for coffee, sugar and other powdered stick pack applications.

"Our new SmartLase C350HD+ is a right-sized, cost-effective and energy-efficient solution for wide web and stick pack coding and scoring. By reducing the number of lasers, our customers can reduce their CAPEX and OPEX while achieving better codes and higher OEE, critical when operating within the tight profit margins in this industry," says Alex Koudriashov, Current Laser Product Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje.



Availability of the laser will vary by market. To enquire about a specific country, please contact Markem-Imaje for the most up-to-date information.

For additional product-specific information, please visit: markem-imaje.com/smartlase-c350-hd-plus.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dover, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems.

Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

