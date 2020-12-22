Markem-Imaje Launches Rental Program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is launching Confidence 360, a rental program which gives manufacturers a cost-effective way of benefitting from high-quality, turnkey coding solutions. Scalable and customizable, Confidence 360 covers all hardware, software and consumables needed to code products, cases and pallets, at a fixed, periodic fee, with no upfront cost.

The new program gives manufacturers the flexibility to build a coding solution that meets their particular production challenges and business goals while adapting easily to changing market demands. Users can choose to add or upgrade equipment when needed, include software for automation, and make certain they have the right consumables at the right time to ensure high-quality prints with predictable costs and simplified operations.

Confidence 360 consists of three elements: Coding 360, Packaging Intelligence 360, and Supplies 360. Coding 360 is the heart of the program and offers flexible equipment rentals, while Packaging Intelligence 360 and Supplies 360, both of which are optional, include advanced production control software and convenient sourcing of consumables.

Coding 360 offers easy access to the market's most comprehensive range of printers and coders. By providing manufacturers with equipment replacements and upgrades every three to five years, users can rest assured that they have the most cutting-edge technology.

Packaging Intelligence 360 lets manufacturers add digital solutions to their printers and coders to improve productivity and accuracy. Markem-Imaje offers software, cameras and software support agreements, allowing digital control of data, coding and packaging.

Applications available under Packaging Intelligence 360 include product tracking, promotional coding, serialization, line management, overall equipment effectiveness, pallet tracking, coding integrity and packaging integrity. The result is improved line efficiency, brand protection and compliance, with minimum waste and errors.

Supplies 360 makes it easy to get genuine Markem-Imaje inks and other consumables, avoiding alternatives that are not calibrated for the selected equipment. This enables business continuity and reduced ownership costs by ensuring plants are using the most cost-efficient and effective consumables to maximize printer availability and performance.

"Modular and flexible, Confidence 360 helps manufacturers find the ideal balance between quality and cost, maximizing their investment returns. It also gives them peace of mind and ensures they can easily evolve their coding solution as their needs change," said Viktor Hermansson, Global Marketing and Communications Manager, Markem-Imaje. "Having received overwhelmingly positive from customers following a trial in select European countries, we decided to make this program available globally. We are excited for more manufacturers to be able to experience the many benefits this new program has to offer."

Budgeting is made easier with a fixed monthly or quarterly payment, removing the need for a single upfront investment and turning a capital cost into a more manageable operational expense. This helps achieve a faster return on investment and releases funds for more important business priorities. It also allows manufacturers to get the solutions they need without being concerned about the full purchase price.

As part of the program, Markem-Imaje provides certified installations, user training and operator assistance with the option of premium services such as preventive maintenance visits, parts and a 24/7 helpdesk (subject to local availability).

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Markem-Imaje Contact:

Christine Bonnet

33 (0)4 75 75 55 16

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

