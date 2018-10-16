Marken Assists In Fight Against Polio

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken shared news today of a coordinated project for shipments of biological samples to test for the presence of the polio virus in Papua New Guinea (PNG). An outbreak of the virus across areas of PNG was confirmed earlier this year, and national emergency outbreak response activities were immediately launched in the country. As part of this, samples from patients were immediately shipped to a WHO-accredited laboratory in Manila, Philippines. The samples were carefully packaged and shipped by Marken while following strict safety protocols and under tight timelines. The lab results allowed public health experts to quickly assess the level of outbreak and dispatch the appropriate vaccine quantities to the infected areas of population.

PNG had been polio-free since 2000 but in mid-2018, an outbreak occurred with 21 confirmed cases of the disease, which largely affects young children. The children affected in PNG range from 12 months old to just under 10 years. An emergency vaccination campaign in Port Moresby began in August and a nationwide PNG campaign followed in October. The government of PNG declared the outbreak a national public health emergency, and launched a national emergency action plan to urgently stop the outbreak, which is being supported by partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (WHO, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation).

Michael Culme-Seymour, Vice President Asia Pacific (APAC) Region, commented, "Marken is proud to be leading the logistics for the important and life-saving work of polio eradication. Marken also supports public health authorities in other areas of the Asia Pacific for the urgent and safe transportation of critical vaccines and biological samples. We will continue to work closely together to ensure that the right vital logistics support is dedicated to this important task of eradicating polo in Papua New Guinea as well as other parts of the world."

