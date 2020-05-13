­­­­­­­­­Marker Therapeutics to Report Updated Results from Phase 1/2 Trial with MultiTAA-Specific T Cell Therapy in Patients with Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma at ASCO 2020 Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that updated clinical data from an investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 trial led by Baylor College of Medicine were selected for presentation during a poster session at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. ASCO 2020 will be held virtually from Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31, 2020. The data will be presented by lead investigator, Brandon G. Smaglo, M.D., FACP.

Presentation Details

Title: "A phase I trial targeting advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer using a combination of standard chemotherapy and adoptively transferred nonengineered, multiantigen specific T cells in the first-line setting (TACTOPS)"

Authors: Smaglo BG, et al.

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Abstract: 4622

Poster: 230

The presentation will be available on demand to ASCO registrants beginning May 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The poster will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at markertherapeutics.com.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; the potential benefits of orphan drug designation; and the timing and success of our clinical trials, as well as clinical trials conducted by our collaborators. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

