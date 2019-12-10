Market 7 Breaks Ground on a New Food Hall in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 3451 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC, from 12 - 2 PM, The Neighborhood Development Company, Asturian Construction, and Market 7 will host a ground breaking ceremony to begin the construction of Benning Market; a new multi-use development that will include a 7,000 square foot food hall in Ward 7.

Market 7 will be the anchor tenant in the new development and continue its work addressing food and retail disparities in communities east of the river by opening a brand new food hall that will permanently house several food stall incubations as well as a community grocery store. Residents of Ward 7 will benefit immensely from the cultivation of this new food hub as the community has experienced very limited food options for several years.

When surveyed, over 80% of Ward 7 residents were found to travel to Ward 6 or Maryland to shop for some or all of their food and groceries needs, but they generally do not want to:

"There is no reason why I should have to cross the bridge to go and get items, produce, food, clothes, and services; which is what most of us have to do in Ward 7 and 8. Having something like this [Market 7] is important," shared Dr. Judy Walton, Ward 7 Resident.

90% of Ward 7 residents want fresh fruit and vegetable in their local grocery store. Market 7 will meet this critical need for a community that deserves more.

Founded in 2017, Market 7 has partnered with local urban farmers, entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders alike to provide market-based solutions to the crucial health & economic problems facing the Ward 7 community.

In just two years, Market 7 has brought 60 new small businesses to the Ward 7 community through alternative pop-up markets.

"This is more than just retail," says founder Mary Blackford, "Market 7 is a real, multi-generational, community-based approach to sustaining Ward 7. The new Market 7 at Benning Market will be an exciting expansion of the work we are already doing to bring abundance, vitality, and total wellness to our community by creating a space where our local food ecosystem and small businesses can thrive."

The groundbreaking ceremony for this new development is open to the public and will take place from 12 pm - 2 pm at 3451 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC.

To find out more about Market 7, its projects and partnerships visit http://market7dc.com or follow Market 7 @market7dc on Instagram/Twitter.

Founded and led by Ward 7 resident Mary Blackford, Market 7 is a community marketplace that features a wide variety of black-owned businesses offering food, life products, and home essentials for the purpose of alleviating food and retail deserts in Ward 7 (Washington, DC). Market 7's mission is to revitalize and restore the economic stability, holistic health, and the social needs of the residents in the Ward 7 community. With the alliance of local entrepreneurs, strategic partners, and community investment, Market 7 provides healthy and sustainable shopping experiences for residents and stimulates the local economy by supporting emerging small businesses.

