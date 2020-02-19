Market America Compensation Plan Proves Simplicity Works

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many reasons why someone would consider starting a business of their own. From debt reduction to the opportunity to acquire more freedom of time, there are many draws to embracing life as an entrepreneur. Unfranchise owners around the world report that they continue to be satisfied with and attracted to financial stability, and over two decades of growth, thousands of successful, self-starters say they know Market America as the foundation of their success.

Collective Buying Power

As a robust one-to-one marketing company, Market America and SHOP.COM say they have successfully formulated and perfected collective buying power, which allows for online retailers to reverse engineer sales. When online retailers track customers' purchases, the road to product launch can sometimes stop at a supplier's door, due to the cost of materials. Market America and SHOP.COM say they have collectively used "people power," and artificial intelligence (AI) to leverage their Shopping Annuity's assessment data to help suppliers with the prices customers are willing to pay. In the end, everyone at this company reports the benefits from this multifaceted process where savings get passed onto consumers, and leverage gets created with suppliers.

The Shopping Annuity

The key to building your very own successful online business requires a roadmap and the right travel guide who understands the pitfalls of your journey. Founder and CEO of Market America, JR Ridinger, has spent years constructing the concepts of such a roadmap and says that he has perfected a business model he calls the Shopping Annuity®. The Shopping Annuity model allows ordinary people to participate in the everyday economy of transactions that they make in their current spending habits.

Ridinger says that it is the most inclusive model in the world, as it does not discriminate based on age, education, socioeconomic level, sex, race, or gender. When customers shop through a Shopping Annuity, everyday purchases that are made include household items, food, entertainment, holiday spending, and more earn them credit. Coupled with an UnFranchise business through Market America, everyday people report that they have the opportunity to reach maximum success through their very own businesses with Market America.

BV & IBV

BV stands for Business Volume, which at Market America amounts to the value assigned to its exclusive products. For example, when a bottle of Market America's select Nutraceutical Isotonix is purchased, BV is achieved.

IBV stands for Internet Business Volume. Internet business volume typically is assigned to partner stores doing business with Market America. If you bought a pair of shoes from Walmart via SHOP.COM, you would earn IBV. As an UnFranchise owner, BV and IBV are central to accumulating commissions and reaching compensation goals.

UnFranchise Ownership

Market America and SHOP.COM continue to draw entrepreneurs from around the globe with their system of the UnFranchise business . Their system provides training and support, so business owners receive strong mentorship and support throughout their entire journey. The business model offers the opportunity to convert spending into earning in a seamless model through a proven track record with the Shopping Annuity. With the rise of online shopping, many people report that it is the perfect time to get involved with a company that has its eye on future trends with a sound, hardworking culture that has been successful for over two decades.

Positioning for Success

With an UnFranchise business, owners are in control of their very own business through Market America and SHOP.COM. They can capitalize on the growing markets of online and mobile shopping. Finally, when they combine their business with a Shopping Annuity, UnFranchise Owners report maximum results and an excellent opportunity for growth and financial possibilities.

SOURCE Market America